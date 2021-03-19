Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $64,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,259 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $726.59. 13,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.28 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

