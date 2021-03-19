Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,702 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,873,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.84. 202,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,197. The company has a market cap of $423.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

