Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,136 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

BA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.82. 392,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,324,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.90. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.