Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

