Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

