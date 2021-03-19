Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,945 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,803,000 after buying an additional 721,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

