Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,942 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,608,000 after purchasing an additional 328,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 214,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,294. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

