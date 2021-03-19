Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.25. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 63,059 shares.

Specifically, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Brickell Biotech worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

