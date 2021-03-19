Brian Becker Sells 8,085 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Brian Becker sold 1,011 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,301.20.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.83 million, a PE ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

