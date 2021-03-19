Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $8.48 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.7% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 144.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.51. 104,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

