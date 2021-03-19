Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Square accounts for 0.8% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Square by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Square by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 849,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,141 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.16.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 190,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.62. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

