Brett P. Milkie Sells 12,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after buying an additional 213,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Buckle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in The Buckle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

