bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BPOSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ING Group raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

