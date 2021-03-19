Boenning Scattergood Comments on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SASR. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

