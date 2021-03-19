Bodycote (LON:BOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $830.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.84) and last traded at GBX 825.50 ($10.79), with a volume of 114585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.58).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 731.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 696.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

