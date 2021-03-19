BNP Paribas Reiterates Underperform Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

