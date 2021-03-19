BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ET stock opened at C$14.72 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$16.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,832,400.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

