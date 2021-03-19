BMO Capital Markets Increases Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$3.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE SHLE opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.
About Source Energy Services
