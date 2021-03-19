BMO Capital Markets Increases Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$3.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE SHLE opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

