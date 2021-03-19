BMO Capital Markets Increases Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$12.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$9.47 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.85 million and a PE ratio of 121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,900.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

