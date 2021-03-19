Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.32% of Blueprint Medicines worth $82,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $110,223,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $30,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

