Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 11th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $3,791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 118,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

