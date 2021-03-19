Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.10). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,802 shares of company stock worth $12,296,455. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BE traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $26.61. 41,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

