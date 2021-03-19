BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.78% of TransMedics Group worth $31,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $333,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,075 shares of company stock worth $6,890,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

