BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $30,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $328.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

