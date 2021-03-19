BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 605,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics worth $29,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781,402 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 339.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 234,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.