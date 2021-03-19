BlackRock Inc. Has $30.24 Million Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.33% of ViewRay worth $30,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 100.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

VRAY opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

