BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,153,751 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Verastem worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,298,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

VSTM opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

