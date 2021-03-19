BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0752 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.55 million and $2.08 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,549,632 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

