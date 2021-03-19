BitMax Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $930.35 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002390 BTC on major exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $930.35 million and $10.95 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.