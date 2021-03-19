Biophytis SA American Depositary Share’s Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis SA American Depositary Share’s (NASDAQ:BPTS) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Biophytis SA American Depositary Share had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $20,100,000 based on an initial share price of $16.75. During Biophytis SA American Depositary Share’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BPTS opened at $15.66 on Friday. Biophytis SA American Depositary Share has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.50.

About Biophytis SA American Depositary Share

There is no company description available for Biophytis SA.

