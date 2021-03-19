BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BLFS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.
A number of research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
