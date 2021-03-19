BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLFS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

