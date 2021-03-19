Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 122,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $9,656,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.