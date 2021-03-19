Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BPTH. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

