BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 76,818 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $4,645,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,072,000.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $54.74 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.