Big Data Protocol Price Tops $3.62 on Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115.75 million and $22.69 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00006140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a token. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

