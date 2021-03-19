Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Luke D. Thompson Sells 36,508 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Luke D. Thompson sold 36,508 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $585,588.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $347.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

