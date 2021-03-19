Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 3,598 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $409,740.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BBY opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.