Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 7,627 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BLI stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. 1,701,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.