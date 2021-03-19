Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 7,627 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. 1,701,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.