Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMFKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

