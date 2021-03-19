Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

BZLYF stock remained flat at $$4.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.