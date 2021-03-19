Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,305,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,910,413,000 after buying an additional 678,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $218.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

