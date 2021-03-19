Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 360.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

