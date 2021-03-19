Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 716 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,647,000 after acquiring an additional 109,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

