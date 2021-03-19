BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $184.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,103. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.