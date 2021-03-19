BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,079 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,919,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 254,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

