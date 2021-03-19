BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,549,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,186,601,000 after acquiring an additional 398,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.76. 392,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.