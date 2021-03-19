BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 91,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,257. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

