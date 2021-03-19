BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 181,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,294. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

