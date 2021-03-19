BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,402,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 47,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.80. 83,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,322. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

