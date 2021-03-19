BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. 187,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.02. The company has a market cap of $424.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

